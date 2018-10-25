Govt reports show agricultural growth in MP, but ground reality is different: Kisan Congress working president

Kedar Sirohi has been at the forefront of a number of farmer movements in Madhya Pradesh. A native of Bhuvan Khedi village in the state’s southern district of Harda, Sirohi recently joined Congress and was made the Kisan Congress’ state working president.

"There are several reasons why I joined Congress," Sirohi told Moneycontrol. "We were running a non-political union previously, but we realised that if we cannot put forth the voice of the farmer politically, nobody is going to listen. Ultimately, I wanted the problems of the farmers to reach a political forum," Sirohi said. "The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh is very clear on its commitment to farmers. Congress will waive off loans of all the farmers, and halve the electricity bill," he added.

"Moreover, I studied both BJP and Congress and came to the conclusion that the BJP favours the urban, and my core group is rural. I felt that Congress’ policies are supportive of the rural population," Sirohi said.

Before he joined Congress, Sirohi led the Aam Kisan Union and was at the epicenter of the 2017 farmers’ movement in the state. Sirohi previously worked with ITC, and then National Bulk Handling Corp. Sirohi has been to Myanmar for research, and has a Masters degree in agricultural economics and farm management.

In a poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Sirohi said the government is cornered on farmers’ issues and is running away from discussing them.

"On one hand, we have 29 percent growth in agriculture, so there shouldn’t have been any agitation— and Madhya Pradesh has witnessed the highest number of farmers’ agitation— but if people are actually coming out on the streets with the risk of being shot at, either the numbers are false or ground reality is different," Sirohi said. "A single individual on the ground can be wrong, not the entire community," he added.

When asked about the state government’s sops to farmers handed out under the Bhuvantar Bhugtan Yojana on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Sirohi said "every scheme looks and sounds great when it is announced."

"The ground reality is different. We were all very happy the day that scheme was announced. But the result has been disappointing: a lot of places in Madhya Pradesh have suffered losses close to Rs 30-40,000 crore," Sirohi said. Speaking about the state government’s decision to cap electricity bills at Rs 200, the farmer leader said while the scheme is "a good effort", farmers demand 24-hour electricity which is not sporadic. Sirohi also pointed out the state administration’s alleged corruption in power purchase agreements (PPA).

In 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government had signed "illegal" PPA agreements with six private power producing companies. The allegations were based on an RTI document procured by the state unit of the party. The party alleged that the illegal PPAs had forced the state to pay Rs 2,163 crore each year to the companies even though power was not purchased from them since the state is in power surplus. Moreover, the RTI reportedly revealed that the agreements were signed in 2011 by two officials allegedly showing fake designations.

"The administration says the data sent to the government is 100 percent authenticated. But the reality is different. Officers don't want to answer tough questions, which is why they write positive data in their reports," Sirohi said. "The state government got the Krishi Karman Puraskar recently. This was the fifth time in a row that the state government has been awarded. But actually, the state administration tampers with data so that they can get this award showing a developmental model," Sirohi said.

Pointing fingers at the administration’s ignorance towards providing quality agricultural education, Sirohi said this has hampered agricultural expansion in the state. "Look at what is happening in Bhopal, students of agriculture are holding dharnas to demand employment. In Madhya Pradesh, agricultural education has been either handed to private entities or is being shut down completely. Basic agricultural education is needed to cultivate good scientists," he said.

Sirohi said farmers' discontent, not just in Madhya Pradesh but throughout India, forced the party to organise a farmers' rally in Delhi on October 23.