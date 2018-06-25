App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends ban on import of milk products from China for 6 months

The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and later extended from time to time. The last ban imposed by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) ended on June 23 this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The government has further extended the ban on import of milk and its products, including chocolates, from China for six months till December 23. "Prohibition on import of milk, milk products (including chocolates, chocolate products, candies, confectionary food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended for a further period of six months, i.e., till December 23, 2018 or until further orders," DGFT said in a notification.

The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and later extended from time to time. The last ban imposed by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) ended on June 23 this year.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of presence of melamine in some some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

Although India does not import milk, milk products from China, it has imposed the ban as a preventive measure.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in milk production followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

