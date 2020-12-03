PlusFinancial Times
Govt clears Army Headquarters reorganisation; Lt Gen Paramajit Singh is first Deputy Chief of Army

The Army headquarters’ reorganisation has been envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China back in 2017.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 11:08 PM IST
Lt Gen Paramajit Singh (PC-ANI)
Lt Gen Paramajit Singh (PC-ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on December 3 sanctioned a letter issuing the creation of the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of Army headquarters’ reorganisation.

Apart from this, the government also announced the new post of Director General Information Warfare, which will have Additional Director General Strategic Communication under him, news agency ANI quoted government sources.

Indian Army completes setting up upgraded living facilities for troops in Ladakh

For the post, Lt Gen Paramajit Singh would be appointed who would be dealing with media affairs. The army headquarters’ reorganisation has been envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China back in 2017.

With this new office of the third deputy chief in the Army, the government is aiming to decrease the burden on the vice chief of the Indian Army. The chief of this new unit would have important officers who may include in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.

Currently, the Chief of the Army Staff is Manoj Mukund Naravane, while Vice Chief of the Army Staff is Satinder Kumar Saini.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Army Headquarters Reorganisation #Current Affairs #Doklam crisis #Indian Army #Lt Gen Paramajit Singh
first published: Dec 3, 2020 11:08 pm

