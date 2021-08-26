MARKET NEWS

English
Govt briefs political leaders on Afghan situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

PTI
August 26, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

The government on Thursday briefed leaders of political parties on the situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former rime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are some of the leaders attending the crucial meet.
first published: Aug 26, 2021 12:26 pm

