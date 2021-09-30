MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Govt assessed by public based on police actions also: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan also said that the objective of 'Nava Keralam' can only be achieved if there was an environment of peace and communal harmony in the state and to ensure that, the police have a big role to play.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A government is also assessed based on the actions of the police and therefore, the force should always act keeping in mind the best interests of the general public, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"You (police) deal with the people very closely and the government is assessed by the people based on how you perform your duties. Therefore, your duties should be performed keeping in mind the interests of the general public," the Chief Minister said in his online speech at the passing out parade of 2,362 police personnel.

He also said that the objective of 'Nava Keralam' can only be achieved if there was an environment of peace and communal harmony in the state and to ensure that, the police have a big role to play.

"Therefore, you all should take up the responsibility very seriously," he told the newly inducted officers.

He also said that the present batch of officers have been provided a variety of training to deal with the changing times and the new challenges -- like COVID-19 -- effectively, as they were posted in various wards during the prevailing pandemic.

Close
"As a result, you (officers) have been able to watch closely how things work," the Chief Minister said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Sep 30, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.