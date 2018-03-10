App
Current Affairs
Mar 09, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

MEA ascertaining how Farooq Takla got passport; former UPA minister under the lens?

Takla was arrested by the CBI yesterday after being deported from the UAE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the arrest of Farooq Takla, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that it was ascertaining how he managed to get a passport and even renew it later.

Takla was arrested by the CBI on Thursday after being deported from the UAE.

"We are ascertaining details from our mission in Dubai. It is very clear that he is a fugitive who was wanted by the government of India. We had shared this information with the government of UAE and we were pursuing this matter with UAE government. UAE authorities have deported him," said external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

When asked about reports of Takla getting the passport due to intervention of a certain union minister at the time, Kumar said he would not like to speculate.

However, sources told CNN News18 a senior UPA leader who held office at the time for issuing a passport to Farooq Takla.

There is a certain process for issuance of a passport and its renewal, he said, adding that the ministry will get details on when Takla applied and when was his passport renewed.

Mohammed Farooq, better known as Farooq Takla, arrived here from Dubai and was arrested by the CBI when he was at an immigration counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Takla's role in the D-company was not clear, but some security officials said that he used to look after the Dubai operations of the underworld don.

(With inputs from News18)

