MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Govt aims to make forensic teams' site visit mandatory in crimes that attract over 6-year jail: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that there is paucity of trained manpower in the field of forensic science, which affects the conviction rates and leads to piling up of cases.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File image: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government aims to make it mandatory for forensic teams to visit the scene of crimes that attract imprisonment of more than six years.

He also said that there is paucity of trained manpower in the field of forensic science, which affects the conviction rates and leads to piling up of cases.

Shah was addressing a gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Dharbandora village in South Goa.

"We need to create fear in the mind of hardened criminals that they will be behind bars. To do this, you need trained manpower in forensic science, which is in shortage," he said.

The aim is to ensure that the visit of forensic team would be mandatory in those crimes that attract more than six years of imprisonment, he added.

Close

Related stories

"To do this, we should have teams in all 600 districts of the country. In all the districts, there should be smaller forensic science labouratories and at each DySP-level (Deputy Superintendent of Police), there should be a mobile forensic van," the minister said.

In order to set up this kind of infrastructure, there is a requirement of 30,000 to 40,000 people, he said.

"How can we create such an infrastructure?...That is why we require institutions providing forensic education," Shah said.

He said the world's first forensic science university was conceived in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

"I am honoured that I was home minister (of Gujarat) at that time in his cabinet and even now when the National Forensic Science University is launched, I am home minister," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India
first published: Oct 14, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.