Government work hampered as service matters 'forcibly' kept with Lieutenant Governor by Centre: Sisodia

The BJP-ruled Centre was "forcibly" keeping the matters related to the Services department with the Lieutenant Governor (LG), using a "distorted" interpretation of a Supreme Court verdict, which was hampering the implementation of the decisions taken by the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged today.

He also accused the Centre of "bullying" by not obeying the top court's verdict that empowered the Delhi government to take decisions on subjects other than land, police and public service.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader cited the doorstep ration delivery scheme, the CCTV camera project and the bonus announced for DSIIDC workers, which were facing problems due to "obstructions" raised by bureaucrats.

"The Centre, on the basis of a notification, has kept the Services (department matters) with the LG. This is bullying so that the decisions taken by us are not implemented, because the officer's side with them," Sisodia told a press conference here.

The Supreme Court must be watching how a "mockery" was being made of its judgment by denying the Delhi government control over the Services department, he said.

The deputy chief minister alleged that the food commissioner of the Delhi government had "refused" to implement the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

"He (food commissioner) says he will consult the Law Department. A game of files is being played through the commissioners and IAS officers, using a distorted interpretation of the Supreme Court verdict," he said.

The AAP government in the national capital wanted to curb the black marketing of ration distributed under the public distribution system through the doorstep delivery scheme, but the BJP, the Centre and the LG, through the bureaucrats, were obstructing it, which raised questions about their motive, Sisodia added.

He claimed that the Delhi government's ambitious CCTV camera project and the decision to give a 20-per cent bonus to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) employees were similarly "blocked".

The AAP leader further alleged that efforts were being made to make police permission mandatory for installing CCTV cameras.

"For the first time, efforts are being made to ensure that individuals, market associations, resident welfare associations take police permission for CCTV installation. This will put women's safety at risk.

"It was for the first time that the officers, at a meeting of the DSIIDC held yesterday, overturned a minister's decision to pay a 20 percent performance-based incentive to the workers of the DSIIDC," Sisodia said.

He asserted that the Delhi government would continue with its struggle and implement its schemes for the benefit of the people.