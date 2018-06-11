App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government 'totally confused' on Air India assets sale: P Chidambaram

"When the market is totally confused about the objective of the government, nobody is going to bid... I think the Government was totally confused about what it wanted to do. "First it must sort out its mind before it attempts to tackle the Air India problem,"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today alleged that the government was "totally confused" on the Air India assets sale and asked it to "sort out its mind" before attempting to tackle the problem. The former Finance minister said, "As far as Air India is concerned, it is not clear to me what they intended to do. It is neither privatisation, nor an arrangement to run it as a joint venture." "Without a clear policy objective, you cannot succeed in selling 74 per cent. You must have a clear policy objective," he told reporters here.

He said he was not not clear what the government's policy objective was and alleged that it was "very confused and left everybody confused".

"When the market is totally confused about the objective of the government, nobody is going to bid... I think the Government was totally confused about what it wanted to do. "First it must sort out its mind before it attempts to tackle the Air India problem," he said.

Chidambaram also took a dig at the Civil Aviation Ministry for putting out a statement even 24 hours before the bidding was due to close, claiming that there will be a flood of applications in the last 24 hours.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.