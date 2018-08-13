App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Government committed to finding solution for affected home buyers: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri said the empowered committee under the chairmanship of the housing and urban affairs secretary is expected to finalise its report shortly to resolve the problems of affected home buyers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is committed to finding a solution for all the affected home buyers in Noida and Greater Noida, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Puri said the empowered committee under the chairmanship of the housing and urban affairs secretary is expected to finalise its report shortly to resolve the problems of affected home buyers of stalled housing projects.

"We are committed to finding a solution for all the affected home buyers," Puri told reporters when asked about steps being taken by the government to resolve the issues of buyers.

Earlier this month, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which comes under the ministry, told the Supreme Court that it was ready to "undertake" the projects of embattled real estate major Amrapali group of companies, which has failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 buyers.

The apex court asked the NBCC to place before it a "concrete proposal" within 30 days on how it proposes to complete the projects along with a timeline of work.

The Centre has already introduced the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act, 2016, under which proper protection is provided to the buyers.

So far, around 29,033 real estate projects have been registered under the RERA Act, while 22,568 real estate agents have been recorded under the law.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Real Estate

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.