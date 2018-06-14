Governing Council meeting on June 17, confirms NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog's governing council meeting will be held on June 17, it chairman said even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had requested to postpone meet in view of Ramzan festivities.

"We had rescheduled this meeting from 16th to 17th June on account of Eid, which is most likely falling on the 16th", NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar told PTI when asked if it would be put off as requested by Naidu.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, said Ramzan would be celebrated on June 16, followed by Eid-e-Milap on June 17.

"As Chief Minister, I am required to be present in the state capital for these festivities. So, please postpone the Governing Council meeting either to the 18th or at least 17th afternoon," Naidu said.