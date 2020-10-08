Google Maps will now show COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai

Tech-giant Google has rolled out a new feature where users in Mumbai can access containment zones in the city on its web-mapping service Google Maps.

Through the app, users from Mumbai city can now determine the safety of an area before they travel especially with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to a statement from Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC), updated information will be provided from time to time by the divisional offices of the corporation. After enabling the COVID-19 layer on the app, the drawings of various restricted areas will appear in gray and subtitled "Covid 19 Containment Zone". This will help users determine the safety level of the location to where they are travelling.

How do you try it out?

In order to see this feature, users will have to update Google Maps to its latest version. Once that is done, you can simply select COVID-19 info from the layers button available at the top right of the app.

"The name of each restricted area also flashes along. This will make it easier for citizens to understand exactly where we are, how to plan a trip by avoiding restrictive areas, whether our area is a restricted area or not," said BMC.

This COVID-19 layer feature was previously rolled out in September and can be accessed globally to see state-level statistics, according to an India Today report.