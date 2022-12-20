Google is attempting to decipher your doctor's prescription. How it works

Google added that further updates about the broader rollout of the feature will be announced later. (Image: blog.google)

Google will try and decode bad handwriting in a milestone step after years of several tech companies having a go at deciphering unreadable doctors’ prescriptions.

The Sundar Pichai-led company, at its annual conference in India, announced that it is working with pharmacists to explore ways to decipher the handwriting of doctors.

How does it work

The deciphering feature, a research prototype at present and not ready for the public, will allow the users to upload or click a photo of the prescription you are unable to read. A Google executive demonstrated at the conference how with this data Google will then try and point out the names of the medicines mentioned in the note.

Google Lens also works similarly and helps in deciphering handwritten notes.

“We announced today a state-of-the-art AI and machine learning model that can identify and even highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions. This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology,” the company said in a statement.

Google added that further updates about the broader rollout of the feature will be announced later.