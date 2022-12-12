Google Doodle honours Mária Telkes, solar energy pioneer known as ‘The Sun Queen’

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Doodle on December 12 paid tribute to Hungarian-American biophysicist Mária Telkes, known globally for her work in the field of solar energy. Her career was filled with inventions and she earned as many 20 patents.

The animated Google Doodle released to mark her birthday honoured the transformative power of solar energy.

Telkes was born was in Budapest in 1900. She grew up to study physical chemistry at the Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest. After earning her BA and PhD in Hungary, she moved to the United States to work as a biophysicist.

In the US, she worked at the premier Massachusetts Institute of Technology as part of the Solar Energy Committee.

Telkes had many amazing accomplishments to boast of. Among them was a life-saving solar distiller that could convert seawater into fresh water for soldiers stationed in the Pacific theater during the Second World War.

Three years after the war, Telkes, along with architect Eleanor Raymond, created a solar-heated home that proved to be a success. It is with their media fame that the term "solar energy" became popular.

This was after Telkes was removed from the MIT committee because her design for solar-powered homes failed.

Telkes went on to work with several other top universities. She was also commissioned by Ford Foundation to make a solar oven design, still in use to this date.

She collaborated with many energy companies too and came to be known as The Sun Queen.