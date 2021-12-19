Golden Temple Sacrilege row: SIT formed after another man beaten to death in Kapurthala

Golden Temple in Amritsar. | File image

With reports of another person being beaten to death after he allegedly tried to commit "sacrilege" on December 19 in Punjab’s Kapurthala, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the Amritsar DCP (law and order) to investigate the issue. The SIT will give its report in two days.

According to reports by NDTV that cited residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district, the man was allegedly seen "disrespecting" Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) around 4 am. The man was caught from the Gurdwara.

Following a scuffle with the police, locals killed the man, added the report.

The event happens a day after another person from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. Soon, the man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

ALSO READ: Another man beaten to death over alleged 'sacrilege' bid in Punjab

According to a reports, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also scheduled to visit the Golden Temple at 4 pm.

Reactions poured soon after the first incident.



ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਅਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਅੱਜ ਹੋਈ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦਿਲ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ.......

ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਤੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਰੱਖੇ.....

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ

— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 18, 2021

Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab took to Twitter and wrote, "It was heartbreaking to hear about the unfortunate incident that took place today at Darbar Sahib of Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar. God bless Punjab and Punjabis .....O Nanak, the art of ascending to the Name is for the good of all."

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, "Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner!"

Opposition leader and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit on the Congress government. "A dangerous & painful pattern is emerging from repeated sacrilege attempts in Pb. Frequency of these shocking attempts coupled with Pb govt's apathy & inactivity smack of a deep-rooted conspiracy. These acts, & govt’s refusal to step up vigilance after first act are unforgivable," he wrote on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ordered a probe into the matter. "CM @CharanjitChanni strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the path of Sri Rehras Sahib," according to a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh said the incident has caused "spiritual pain" to Sikhs all over the world. "It is a matter of great sorrow that such an incident took place at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib from where the message of universal communion is conveyed to all mankind," he said.