App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godman' accused of rape: Police visit Chhatarpur ashram for evidence collection

The woman had filed a complaint against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi on Sunday. The case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Crime Branch team today visited the Chhatarpur ashram of self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, accused of raping a 25-year-old woman, police said. The Crime Branch had taken over the probe in the case from the district police earlier this week.

The woman had filed a complaint against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi on Sunday. The case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

The police said they visited the ashram in Asola, Chhatarpur for "evidence collection".

On June 13, the police had examined the victim and got her statement recorded before a magistrate. They have also issued a lookout circular against Daati Maharaj to ensure that he does not leave the country.

The woman has told the police that she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade, but after she was raped by him and two of his disciples, she returned to her native place in Rajasthan.

She has also alleged that a female disciple of the godman used to force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples slept with him as well, the police said.

The woman has also alleged that she was sexually abused at the godman's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and named two male disciples of Daati Maharaj.

She fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and had gone into depression.

After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and a case was registered.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.