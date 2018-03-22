App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 22, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Goa Mining Ban: Who is responsible for the crisis?

With Supreme Court banning mining operations, India's favourite holiday state - Goa stares at job losses and falling GDP. But is the state government and industry's blatant disregard for rules responsible for this ultimatum by the apex court? Manisha Natarajan spoke to the stakeholders and asked what the ban means for the state.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

