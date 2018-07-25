App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa HC issues notices on PIL for closure of coal operations at Mormugao port

The notices were issued yesterday by the high court's Goa bench, comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and Prithviraj Chavan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the state government, the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and three private firms on a PIL seeking an order for closure of coal operations at the port in Vasco city. The notices were issued yesterday by the high court's Goa bench, comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and Prithviraj Chavan.

The bench has fixed the next date of hearing as August 20.

The PIL was filed by NGO Goa Foundation and five others last week.

It stated that the handling of "dirty cargo" of coal at the port in Vasco is leading to permanent impairment of health of fellow citizens and continuously affecting the right to clean and planned environment guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"The respondents -- the MPT, importers of the coal South West Port Limited, Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Private Limited and Vedanta--- will have to submit their replies to the notice before August 20," advocate Claud Alvares, representing the NGO, said today.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), the Town and Country Planning Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) are the other respondents.

Besides the NGO, the petitioners include an 18-year-old law student from Vasco Sherwyn Corey, citizens of Vasco and the fishing community represented by the Old Cross Fishing Canoe Owners Co-op Society Ltd.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.