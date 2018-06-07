Goa govt to bring policy to protect Portuguese-era structures

The Goa government has begun the process of formulating a policy to conserve and protect the Portuguese-era structures in the state and to give a new lease of life to them.

The State Town and Country Planning minister Vijai Sardesai yesterday chaired a meeting of Conservation Committee formed by his department to discuss the issue.

This committee appointed a sub-committee comprising officials of the Department of Archaeology and experts to give final shape to the policy.

"It was decided to formulate a heritage conservation policy for the Portuguese-era structures in the state. The policy will bring architectural guidelines about the nature of such houses in conservation areas," Sardesai

The government has already declared certain parts of Goa as 'conservation areas' after taking into account the density of heritage structures in those areas.

"The committee will begin its work immediately. Various aspects related to these heritage structures, like their colour, texture and other factors would be specified by the committee," Sardesai said.

According to him, a comprehensive policy would be tabled during the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

The minister said the policy will also decide on providing financial help to these heritage structures.

"Owners of many heritage structures find it unaffordable to maintain their houses. The government will provide financial support to such units," he said.

The policy will also envisage a special corpus to provide financial help to the owners of heritage structures, he added.