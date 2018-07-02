App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:45 PM IST

Goa government gives nod to Centre's draft CRZ notification 2018

PTI

The Goa government has given its nod to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's draft Coastal Regulation Zone notification 2018.

The state's nod came in a communication addressed to the Union ministry by Environment Director of Goa, Ravi Jha, on June 29.

Jha, in his communication to MoEFCC Director Arvind Nautiyal, stated that the Goa government, after consulting stakeholders, wanted traditional economic activities, existing in notified CRZ areas for generations, to continue.

The Goa government also urged the Centre to allow the erection of temporary structures like shacks and huts on beaches as well as promotional activities like weddings and music festivals in the inter-tidal zone, something currently prohibited.

Jha, in his communication said that since the 2018 draft supersedes the earlier 2011 notification, it was necessary to include temporary structures, erected in the months from September to May, as permissible activity in CRZ IB, IIA and B and III A and B zones in the new draft notification.

The Goa government further said that the list of permissible activities under CRZ should include water sports, beach weddings, music festivals etc.

It also sought relaxation of norms to set up lifeguard towers, police booths, public amenities and waste treatment facilities in these areas.

The communication also stressed that construction and reconstruction of dwellings of bonafide citizens be permitted in these areas as per local Town and Country Planning rules.

While fishing groups, like the National Fisherworkers Forum, have opposed the CRZ notification draft claiming that it fails to uphold the rights of traditional fishermen, NGOs have opposed it for reducing the CRZ area, measured from High Tide Line (HTL), from the current 200 metres to just 50 metres.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had uploaded the draft Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2018 on its website on April 18, 2018 seeking comments from the public within 60 days.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:43 pm

#Current Affairs #Goa #India

