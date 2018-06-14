Goa CM back home after medical treatment in US for 3 months

The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned home today, over three months after he went to the United States for medical treatment.Parrikar, 62, has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March this year.
The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office. Parrikar, after being diagnosed with the ailment, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was discharged on February 22.
He returned to Goa the same day and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness. He was then admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 25 after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.