Go Air pilot sacked after passing derogatory remarks on PM Modi: Report

Go Air, one of India's low-cost air carriers, terminated its senior pilot from services over his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

According to a Go Air spokesperson, it has terminated the services of the captain with immediate effect.

"GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee," the spokesperson told The Economic Times.

The airline has also distanced itself from the pilot's tweets and has taken action against him, the paper reported.

The pilot had posted these remarks about the prime minister on January 7.

Since then, the pilot has tendered an apology for his remarks on Twitter. "I apologise for my tweets about the prime minister and other offensive tweets, which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views. I take full responsibility for my actions and would like to apologise for my mistakes and willingly accept the consequences," the pilot said.