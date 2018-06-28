GMDA serves notice to Google India for constructing road on green belt

The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) sent a showcase notice to Google India Ltd for allegedly destroying a green belt in front of its office in Sector 15 and constructing a road to access the NH 8 without necessary permission. However, the Internet giant said the office building was owned by Unitech Ltd and the real estate major had constructed the road.

GMDA Additional CEO MD Sinha told PTI that Google had constructed a 20 m long and 12 m wide road to connect directly to NH 8 by encroaching the green belt in a surreptitious manner.

"The entire work was done in a covert manner. The company violated provisions under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Control Area rules. It also violated Punjab Land Preservation act as well as applicable portions of the Indian Penal Code,” Sinha said.

PTI accessed the copy of the notice addressed to Vice President and MD of Google India Ltd Rajan Anandan.

The GMDA directed Google to remove all structures from affected areas and restore status quo within 12 hours.

The notice said if the company would not remove the structures then the authorities concerned would do the same.

“We have also sought clarifications within 24 hours about why civil and criminal proceedings should not be initiated against you (Rajan Anandan) and your organisation for violation of laws of the land,” the notice said.

However, Gaurav Bhaskar, head of corporate communication of Google India Ltd, said, “The building is taken on rent from Unitech Ltd. We are just tenants. We occupy the entire building but the construction on green belt was done by Unitech Ltd.