Global Peace Index report: World less peaceful today than at any time in the past decade

As per a report by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), the 12th Global Peace Index (GPI) has revealed that the world is less peaceful today than at any time in the last decade.

The GPI ranks 163 independent states and territories according to the level of peace in their respective territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population and assesses the level of peace based on ‘the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.’

According to the report, the top five most peaceful countries in the world are Iceland, New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark. The least peaceful countries are Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq, and Somalia.

A quick look at the ten-year trend of GPI reveals that global peacefulness has dropped by 2.38 percent since 2008. In this period, 85 GPI countries have become less peaceful while 75 have increased their level of peacefulness. Also, the Global Peace Index has deteriorated for eight of the last eleven years.

The countries that became more peaceful in the last decade recorded a seven times higher GDP growth than those countries who became less peaceful. The economic impact of violence has increased by 16 percent since 2012 which corresponded with the start of the Syrian war. This can be attributed to an increase in internal security spending in countries like China, Russia, and South Africa.

According to IEP, "Low Levels of Corruption, Acceptance of the Rights of Others and Well-Functioning Government are the key pillars that deteriorate prior to the largest deteriorations in internal peace.’

Surprisingly, the acceptance of rights of others has been deteriorating in Europe and North America since 2005. The institute also pointed out that, a 1 percent increase in positive peace can be associated with 0.9 percent appreciation of the domestic currency, especially among the OECD countries.