MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

PTI
April 22, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the "anti-people” policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

Also Read: In Charts | How COVID-19 vaccines protect against coronavirus

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"I am quarantined at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just due to Corona, but due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Don’t give false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week with mild symptoms and has been quarantined at home.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination: These states will provide free jabs for all eligible beneficiaries

The country saw a record over 3.14 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Apr 22, 2021 12:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.