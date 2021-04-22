Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

Image: Shutterstock

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the "anti-people” policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

घर पर क्वॉरंटीन हूँ और लगातार दुखद समाचार आ रहे हैं।

घर पर क्वॉरंटीन हूँ और लगातार दुखद समाचार आ रहे हैं।

भारत में संकट सिर्फ़ कोरोना नहीं, केंद्र सरकार की जन विरोधी नीतियाँ हैं।

झूठे उत्सव व खोखले भाषण नहीं, देश को समाधान दो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2021

"I am quarantined at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just due to Corona, but due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Don’t give false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week with mild symptoms and has been quarantined at home.

The country saw a record over 3.14 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.