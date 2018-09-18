Give additional quota to poor among upper castes but leave Scheduled Caste reservation untouched: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has favoured increasing the 50 percent cap in job reservation to 75 percent to include the economically weak among the upper castes even as he emphasised that the quota given to Scheduled Caste should not be disturbed. "The percentage of reservation should be enhanced from the existing 50 percent to 75 percent," Athawale, who is the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters at an ashram in Goverdhan area here Monday evening.

Athawale said he was in favour of extending reservation on economic basis to "backward upper castes", however adding that the criteria for giving reservation to SC should not be changed.

On the 25 percent enhanced quota, Athawale said, economically backward upper classes may be given the privilege "as it would bring harmony in the society".

Thakurs in Uttar Pradesh, Rajputs in Rajasthan, Jats in Haryana, Patel Patidar in Gujarat may be given reservation from the enhanced quota, as per their demand, he added.

The existing law for providing reservation to SC should not be changed and economic base should not be made criteria, to provide reservation to SC, he said.

Justifying the reservation extended to SC, he said they were given the privilege on caste basis which should not be disturbed.

Athawale justified the modified SC/ST ordinance and said it was been done by the Centre to protect the old law with an aim to protect SC.

Athawale said he did not agree with the comments made by apex court on the 1989 SC/ST law.

Athawale advised the upper castes to maintain cordial relations with SC adding the Constitution provided right to live with honour equally to everyone.

Disclosing the number of schemes being run for the upliftment of SC, backward, handicapped in his ministry, Athawale said the current budget for Dalit Component Plan was Rs 55,619 crore.

The Union minister was in the Shankaracharya Ashram in Goverdhan where he also laid the foundation stone of an old age home.