App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

General insurance premium collection up 12.2% to Rs 37,349 Cr

According to the statistics put out by the insurance regulator IRDAI, standalone private health insurance companies premium underwritten grew by 36.31 percent to Rs 1,977.84 crore during the quarter under discussion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

General insurance premium collections for the quarter ended June 30, grew by 12.2 percent to Rs 37,349.40 crore against Rs 33,287.04 crore for the same quarter in FY18.

According to the statistics put out by the insurance regulator IRDAI, standalone private health insurance companies premium underwritten grew by 36.31 percent to Rs 1,977.84 crore during the quarter under discussion.

It was Rs 1,45,103 crore in the Q1FY8.

The New India Assurance Company Limited topped the list with Rs 6,283.09 crore during the first quarter followed by United India Insurance Company Limited with Rs 3,611.31 crore.

related news

The overall premium for June this year was reported at Rs 12,974.50 crore against Rs 11,495.83 crore in June last fiscal, the insurance watchdog said.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 06:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #The New India Assurance Company Limited

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.