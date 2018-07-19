General insurance premium collection up 12.2% to Rs 37,349 Cr

General insurance premium collections for the quarter ended June 30, grew by 12.2 percent to Rs 37,349.40 crore against Rs 33,287.04 crore for the same quarter in FY18.

According to the statistics put out by the insurance regulator IRDAI, standalone private health insurance companies premium underwritten grew by 36.31 percent to Rs 1,977.84 crore during the quarter under discussion.

It was Rs 1,45,103 crore in the Q1FY8.

The New India Assurance Company Limited topped the list with Rs 6,283.09 crore during the first quarter followed by United India Insurance Company Limited with Rs 3,611.31 crore.

The overall premium for June this year was reported at Rs 12,974.50 crore against Rs 11,495.83 crore in June last fiscal, the insurance watchdog said.