General Bipin Rawat, Gorkha Rifles officer to India's first Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF tweeted.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington in the Mi-17VH chopper.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous leaders expressed their grief. “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

General Bipin Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019. The key role was created by created by the centre to serve as the single-point advisor to the government in matters related to the military.

He was the 27th chief of the army from 2017 to 2019 before his elevation to defence services chief, which analysts said was to improve integration between the army, navy and air force.

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15, 2019, announced that India will have a CDS heading the tri-services.

General Rawat had a long and illustrious career, having superseded two senior officers to occupy the position of army chief, becoming only the second officer to be appointed to the top post in this manner after General AS Vaidya, who had superseded General SK Sinha.

General Bipin Rawat comes from a military family with several generations having served in the armed forces.

He joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and has four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China. He is credited with reducing insurgency in the northeastern and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation into neighbouring Myanmar.

General Rawat completed his education at St Edward School, Shimla and is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was also awarded the Sword of Honour.

Academically inclined, he has written numerous articles on ‘national security’ and ‘leadership’, which have been published in various journals.