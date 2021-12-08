General Bipin Rawat: Five key things about the CDS' life and his illustrious military career

General Bipin Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019.

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, Indian Air Force confirmed. Rawat was 63.

A decorated military man, General Rawat was known for his experience in high-altitude warfare and spent ten years conducting counter-insurgency operations.

Here're the key highlights of his life and illustrious career -

A Military Family

Born on March 16, 1958 in Pauri, Uttarakhand, General Rawat graduated from the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. Many of his family members have served in the Army, including his father Laxman Singh Rawat who rose from the ranks to become the deputy chief of Army staff.

An alumnus of St Edward School in Shimla, the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), General Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles in December, 1978.

First Chief of Defence Staff

In January 1, 2022, General Rawat assumed office as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a position created by Narendra Modi government to serve as the single-point advisor to the government in matters related to the military.

The Chief of Army Staff

Between September 1 and December 31, 2016, he served as vice chief of the Army Staff. In December 31, 2016, he became 27th Chief of Army staff (COAS). He was the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the COAS. In September 2019, he took over as 32nd chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee.

Illustrious Military Career

During his four decades in service, Rawat has served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

General Rawat has also been part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Role in Surgical Strikes

General Rawat was instrumental in reducing the militancy in the Northeast, with one of the highlights of his career being the 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar in which the Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by NSCN-K militants. General Rawat was also part of the planning for the 2016 surgical strikes, in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rawat, it was reported, was monitoring the developments from South Block in New Delhi.

During his service, General Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.