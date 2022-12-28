Gay man asked by Mumbai court to pay Rs. 1 lakh damages to wife for 'trauma': report

A Mumbai court has ordered that a 32-year-old woman must be paid a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh and a monthly amount of Rs. 15,000 by her estranged husband who is gay, the Times of India reported.

The woman had complained that their marriage was not consummated and that her husband, a government employee, was having affairs with other men. The couple had got married in 2016.

The sessions court judge, according to the report, said the woman had found nude photographs of her husband with other men on his phone and that this caused her “trauma, distress and emotional abuse”. The court added that she faced emotional and mental abuse from her husband and in-laws.

The woman had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and his mother in 2018 before a magistrate’s court, following which the court ordered a compensation. Following this, the husband approached the sessions court which recently upheld the lower court’s order that the woman must be compensated and given a monthly maintenance amount.