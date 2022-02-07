MARKET NEWS

    'GAY' code for Gaya airport inappropriate, make efforts to change it: Parliamentary panel tells government

    The parliamentary panel had recommended changing the code of Gaya airport from 'GAY' and also suggested an alternate code name like 'YAG'.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    The panel said the code name appeared inappropriate, unsuitable, offensive and embarrassing considering that Gaya is a holy city.(Image credit: www.aai.aero)

    A parliamentary panel on Friday said the use of 'GAY' code for Gaya airport is inappropriate for the holy city and asked the government to make all efforts to change the code. The Committee on Public Undertakings, in its first report tabled in parliament in January 2021, had recommended changing the code of Gaya airport from 'GAY' and also suggested an alternate code name like 'YAG'.

    According to the civil aviation ministry, IATA has expressed its inability to change the code without a "justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety". The International Air Transport Association (IATA) assigns the code for airports. The committee said the code name appeared inappropriate, unsuitable, offensive and embarrassing considering that Gaya is a holy city. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) assigns the code for airports.

    In an action taken report tabled in parliament last Friday, the panel mentioned about the issue and has asked the government to "make all effort to takeup the matter with the IATA and concerned organisation as the issue involves inappropriate code naming of an airport of a holy city of our country." The ministry, in its action taken reply, has submitted that the matter was referred to IATA by Air India.

    In this regard, IATA stated that as per Resolution 763, the location codes are considered permanent and a strong justification primarily concerning air safety needs to be given. "Gaya airport IATA code 'GAY' has been in use since operationalisation of Gaya airstrip. Hence, without a justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety, IATA has expressed its inability to change the IATA code of Gaya airport," the ministry told the panel. "Gaya airport IATA code 'GAY' has been in use since operationalisation of Gaya airstrip.

    The ministry's reply was mentioned in the panel's report tabled on Friday. "The committee appreciates the efforts of Air India being a member airline of IATA taking up the request with the international air transport association but, yet, re-emphasise the government also to make all effort to takeup the matter with the IATA…," the report said.

    In the first report that was tabled in parliament in January 2021, the panel had mentioned that it was apprised about a request received by the civil aviation ministry regarding change of code name of Gaya airport. The panel had also recommended that the government and Air India complete all the requisite consultations and formalities in a time-bound manner to change the code name of Gaya airport.

     
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.