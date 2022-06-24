Gautam Adani's wife Priti wishes him on 60th birthday with a throwback photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani turned 60 today and his wife Priti Adani had a special note for her husband of 36 years.

The Adani group founder’s wife shared a monochrome photo of her husband on Twitter and wrote: "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams.”

She recalled in the note how she put her career aside to get married over three decades ago and prayed for her husband’s good health.

Asia’s richest man Adani also pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to various charities to mark his 60th birthday and his father centenary birth anniversary

“On our father’s 100th birth anniversary and my 60th birthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit Rs 60,000 cr in charity towards healthcare, edu and skill-dev across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India,” he wrote on Twitter sharing photos from a birthday celebration arranged at a school. He posed with young children in their classroom.

In a statement issued by the Adani Group, the company elaborated more on the massive donation.

“To utilize the potential of India’s demographic advantage, there is an ever growing need to focus on the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development. The shortfalls in each of these areas are roadblocks for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas. Addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of our future workforce,” the statement read.

Gautam Adani is at the eighth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He is the richest person in Asia at present with a net worth of $91.7 billion.