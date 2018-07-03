App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari rules out stopping highway toll collection

The minister said toll collection can "never go" if funds are to be raised for constructing roads under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any exemption from toll collection at the national highways, saying people should pay if they want good services.

The minister said toll collection can "never go" if funds are to be raised for constructing roads under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

"The toll (collection) will never go. The toll will be there. If you want good services, you will have to pay for it," Gadkari said at a function of the PTI employees unions here last night.

Expressing concern over the rising instances of road accidents, he said his ministry is working towards ensuring safe travel on the highways.

As many as 1.46 lakh people had lost their lives in 4.60 lakh road accidents across the country in 2017, he said.

The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

