App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari rues parties indulging in divisive politics

The minister said a person becomes great on account of values or talent he/she possesses and not because of his/her caste.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today rued that various political parties indulge in divisive politics and people still vote on caste lines despite knowing that caste-based leaders hardly contribute to the growth of their community.

Gadkari was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of the post-graduate course in Leadership, Politics and Governance at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership.

The institute functions under the aegis of the Rambhau Mhalagi Prabodhini, a training and research academy located near here.

"There are some strengths and weaknesses of our country. Strength is that we are the largest democracy in the world. The challenge is that people are divided on the lines of caste, faith, religion, language and gender.

related news

"Political parties have been engaging in divisive politics for their gains from time to time," he said.

The minister said a person becomes great on account of values or talent he/she possesses and not because of his/her caste.

"Nobody ever asks the caste of megastar Amitabh Bachchan or (noted poet-lyricist) Gulzar. They are liked because of their performance and art," he said.

"But at the time of election, people tend to vote for the candidate from their own caste. Those who engage in caste politics or caste-based leaders never help in the betterment of the people of their own caste," Gadkari said.

"Some people talk of secular values but at the time of elections, they want ticket for their own family members. It is nothing but hypocrisy," the BJP leader said.

He said candidates should be selected on the basis of their acceptability among people and not keeping in mind their family background.

"I am not saying it is a crime to be a son or daughter of a political leader, but their candidature should be determined by people."

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' induction in politics happened in the same way, he said.

"His father (a senior BJP leader) was bed-ridden when we approached him and suggested that Devendra, who was then pursuing law, should be given ticket for the local election.

"His parents never forced anyone in the party to give him a ticket. It was the party's decision to offer him ticket for an election. This is where the BJP is different from other political parties," Gadkari said.

Both Gadkari and Fadnavis hail from Nagpur.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.