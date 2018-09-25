App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari dedicates to nation upgraded NH-44 in Meghalaya

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways will also review problems and issues faced in the execution of National Highway projects in the north-east here, over the next two days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday dedicated to the nation the renovated and upgraded National Highway-44, which would boost industrial development in Meghalaya.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways will also review problems and issues faced in the execution of National Highway projects in the north-east here, over the next two days.

Highlighting the importance of the upgraded NH-44, Gadkari said the road passes through coal and cement belts in the state.

"The NH-44 is important for development of industries in Meghalaya... The highway is significant, particularly for cement manufacturers. It will increase production and create more jobs for the youth in the area," he said.

related news

Gadkari said the road will reduce travel time from four hours to two hours between Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district and Sonapur in East Jaintia Hills district bordering Silchar.

The minister said the Jowai-Ratacherra highway will also boost fast movement of goods, including bamboo, from Barrak valley in Assam to other north-eastern states.

"This highway will uplift the bamboo industry in the region," he said.

The construction for the 102-km long highway began in November 2015 and was completed in March this year, two months ahead of schedule, officials said.

Gadkari said it incurred a total cost of Rs 683 crore and the stretch has three major and 44 minor bridges, and a 143-meter long tunnel.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratefulness to the central government for having taken up the upgradation of NH-44.

"It is truly a very important and historic day and a proud moment not only for Meghalaya but for the entire north eastern region that we have been able to complete this road in a record time," he said.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:38 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Meghalaya #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.