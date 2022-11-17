G20 Summit: ‘Ek mazboot dosti’, says Rishi Sunak after meeting PM Modi in Bali

British prime minister Rishi Sunak hailed his country's ties with India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 16.

The two leaders sat down to talk about ways to strengthen ties between their citizens and commercial and security-related cooperation.

Rishi Sunak later tweeted a photo with Narendra Modi, saying: "United by friendship. Ek mazboot dosti (a strong friendship)."

Meanwhile, Modi said India gave great importance to forging a strong bond with the UK.

At the G20 summit, Modi also held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Italy's Giorgia Meloni. The prime minister took over the G20 Presidency for the coming year from President Joko Widodo. "Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented," Modi announced. "We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.' ". Meanwhile, Sunak also met US President Joe Biden, and together they condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" targeting of Ukrainian civilians. All eyes were on Sunak's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But the meet, the first UK-China summit in five years, was cancelled because of "scheduling issues", a spokesperson for Sunak told AFP. Sunak had made history last month by becoming the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin. His election happened as Indians around the world celebrated Diwali. Congratulating Sunak, Modi had said: "Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership." (With inputs from AFP)

READ MORE