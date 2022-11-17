 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 Summit: ‘Ek mazboot dosti’, says Rishi Sunak after meeting PM Modi in Bali

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

G20 Summit 2022: Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak discussed ways to strengthen ties between their citizens and commercial and security-related cooperation.

(Image credit: @narendramodi/Twitter)

British prime minister Rishi Sunak hailed his country's ties with India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 16.

The two leaders sat down to talk about ways to strengthen ties between their citizens and commercial and security-related cooperation.

Rishi Sunak later tweeted a photo with Narendra Modi, saying: "United by friendship. Ek mazboot dosti (a strong friendship)."

 

 

Meanwhile, Modi said India gave great importance to forging a strong bond with the UK.

 