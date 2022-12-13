 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 meet: Mumbai traffic police announces more restrictions. See areas affected

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Bandra, Kherwadi, Bandra Kurla Complex, Seal Link, Bandstand and several other key areas of Mumbai will see traffic jams.

Traffic curbs have been put in place in Mumbai ahead of the G20 event. (Representative)

Mumbai will host the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 presidency between December 13 and 16. The traffic police in the city have put in place certain restrictions ahead of the key event which will see heavy VIP movement. Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz (East) is the venue for the meeting.

Bandra, Kherwadi, Bandra Kurla Complex, Seal Link, Bandstand and several other key areas of the financial capital will see traffic jams.

“Due to a planned program of G20 India Summit on 13 Dec 2022, from 08.30 hrs to 10.00 hrs between Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC and from 17.30 hrs to 23.00 hrs from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle, traffic movement will be slow,” Mumbai police tweeted today.

“Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly,” they continued in a separate tweet.
Meanwhile, one user pointed out that Marine Drive’s potholes have been fixed overnight, thanks to the upcoming event.

“Massive makeover on in #Mumbai for #G20Summit. Marine Drive that was dug up and full of potholes for months is suddenly overnight smooth. Many other traffic bottlenecks resolved. More strength to #G20,” research analyst Sandeep Sabharwal tweeted.

More traffic restrictions have already been announced for the event in the city:

No entry and no parking for vehicles, except those on emergency services, coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).