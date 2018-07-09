Future child marriages could be made invalid: Report

India ranks sixth among the top 10 countries with high child marriage rate among women, according to a "Statistical Analysis of Child Marriage in India Based on Census 2011" study.

Although several studies claim that there is a decline in child marriages globally, in India, it has not declined as much, as many child marriages are still being solemnised. This has led India to take strong action against the issue. It is all set to change the law that earlier legitimised child marriages, NDTV reported.

It cited government sources as saying, the proposal for a strong law to end child marriages and treat every marriage in future involving minors to be invalid, will be brought to the table for approval of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proposal will be sent to parliament soon and it will subsequently be approved to treat every future child marriage as "null and void".

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra almost 16 districts figure in a national ranking where there is a rise in underage marriages over a decade to 2011, according to the study by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), India’s highest child rights body.

Rajasthan accounts for the highest number of minors being married as compared to any other state, but there was a decline in the numbers in all but one of its 13 districts, according to the ranking.

Data from 2014 shows, there were 280 complaints of child marriages, which rose to 320 cases in 2016.

India contributes 33 per cent of the total number of child brides in the world with nearly 103 million Indians being married before they turn 18, according to estimates.