    Fuel prices on February 25: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities

    On November 3, the Centre went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10.

    February 25, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. (Representative image)

    The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. (Representative image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on February 25, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed, with no change in rates for more than 100 days now.

    The last rate cut was by Delhi when it reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Diesel price remains unchanged in the national capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

    Some of the state governments are providing relief to customers. Nagaland which decreased the tax on petrol and other motor sports from 29.80 percent to 25 percent per litre, saving Rs 2.22 per litre.

    Diesel tax rates were also reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre. Other states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya have recently slashed their petrol and diesel rates.

    Also Read: Oil prices surge 2% to $101 as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Feb 23, 2022

    Wednesday, 23rd February, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Feb 23, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    Wednesday, 23rd February, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Feb 23, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    While the rates remained unchanged in most cities, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Patna, and Bhubaneshwar, News18 reported.

    – Gurugram: Petrol Rs 95.81 and diesel Rs 87.02 per litre

    – Noida: Petrol Rs 95.51 and diesel Rs 87.01 per litre

    – Jaipur Petrol Rs 106.64 and diesel Rs 90.32 per litre

    – Patna: Petrol Rs 105.90 and diesel Rs 91.09 per litre

    – Bhubaneshwar Petrol Rs 101.70 and diesel Rs 91.52 per litre

    On November 3, 2021, the government went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and union territories followed the Centre's led to give further relief to consumers.

    In Mumbai, a November 4 cut reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

    The states that have, so far, not lowered VAT are mostly the opposition ruled states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

    The Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest drop in petrol prices after it slashed VAT. The union territory of Ladakh has seen the biggest drop in diesel rates.
