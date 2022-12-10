Fuel Prices on December 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 10, the latest notification issued by fuel retailers shows.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

In the international market, oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel.

Oil prices had found some support and risen more than one percent earlier in the session after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world's biggest energy exporter could cut output in response to a price cap on its crude oil exports.