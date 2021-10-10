MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Fuel price touch record highs, Petrol crosses Rs 104 in Delhi

In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 110.12 and diesel at Rs 100.66 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked again on October 10 across the country. With the fresh revision, the petrol price in Delhi reached a record high of Rs 104.14 a litre and diesel Rs 92.82 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 110.12 and diesel at Rs 100.66 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices soared to Rs 104.80 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 95.53 per litre on the day, while in Chennai, the rates were Rs Rs 101.53 and Rs 97.26, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ across states, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

State-owned fuel retailers have in the past few days resorted to modest increases to align domestic rates with cost. But with the international benchmark Brent crude soaring to $82.92 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 08, 2021

Friday, 08th October, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 08, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    110
View more

Friday, 08th October, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 08, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    100
View more
Show

International oil prices rallied to their highest level since 2014, following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by the opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers. The government has so far not agreed to the demand.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel #fuel price #petrol
first published: Oct 10, 2021 08:39 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.