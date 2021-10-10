Fuel price touch record highs, Petrol crosses Rs 104 in Delhi

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked again on October 10 across the country. With the fresh revision, the petrol price in Delhi reached a record high of Rs 104.14 a litre and diesel Rs 92.82 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 110.12 and diesel at Rs 100.66 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices soared to Rs 104.80 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 95.53 per litre on the day, while in Chennai, the rates were Rs Rs 101.53 and Rs 97.26, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ across states, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

State-owned fuel retailers have in the past few days resorted to modest increases to align domestic rates with cost. But with the international benchmark Brent crude soaring to $82.92 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

International oil prices rallied to their highest level since 2014, following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by the opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers. The government has so far not agreed to the demand.