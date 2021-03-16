Fuel price today: Check petrol, diesel prices in your city

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

The retail fuel prices remain steady on March 16, with the price of petrol at Rs 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel stood at Rs 81.47 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The high state and central taxes levied on petrol and diesel have been a cause of worry as the prices have jumped to record highs. Following the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has twice hiked taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to increase the revenue collection rather than passing on the benefit of low prices to consumers, ANI said in another report.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have batted for the inclusion of fuel under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to bring some relief to the common man.

The Centre is keen to discuss the possibility of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the nationwide Goods and Service Tax (GST), Moneycontrol has learned. The official said that there had been internal discussions in the government on prices of petroleum products, and on bringing these items under GST.