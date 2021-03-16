English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Fuel price today: Check petrol, diesel prices in your city

The Centre is keen to discuss the possibility of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the nationwide GST.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)


The retail fuel prices remain steady on March 16, with the price of petrol at Rs 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel stood at Rs 81.47 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The high state and central taxes levied on petrol and diesel have been a cause of worry as the prices have jumped to record highs. Following the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has twice hiked taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to increase the revenue collection rather than passing on the benefit of low prices to consumers, ANI said in another report.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have batted for the inclusion of fuel under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to bring some relief to the common man.

The Centre is keen to discuss the possibility of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the nationwide Goods and Service Tax (GST), Moneycontrol has learned. The official said that there had been internal discussions in the government on prices of petroleum products, and on bringing these items under GST.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##FuelPriceHike #Business #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #diesel #petrol
first published: Mar 16, 2021 08:42 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.