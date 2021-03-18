English
Fuel price today: Check petrol, diesel prices in metro cities

In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Since the end of February, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged [Representative image]

Retail fuel prices remained unchanged on March 18, after touching record highs at the end of February.

Since then, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre.

The Centre is keen to discuss the possibility of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the nationwide Goods and Service Tax (GST), Moneycontrol has learned. The official said that there had been internal discussions in the government on prices of petroleum products, and on bringing these items under GST.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #diesel #fuel price hike #petrol
first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:02 am

