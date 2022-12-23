 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4 conditions under which Sam Bankman-Fried has been released from jail

Dec 23, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was extradited to the US from the Bahamas -- from where he and his confidants ran the now bankrupt crypto exchange.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-FTX CEO arrested for criminal fraud, has been released on a $250-million bail. The 30-year-old, once the toast of the crypto world, stands accused of stealing billions of dollars belonging to customers.

He was extradited to the US from the Bahamas -- from where he and his confidants ran the now bankrupt crypto exchange. On Thursday, he appeared before a Manhattan judge, who granted him bail.

There are several bail terms, the first is the $250 million bond that was secured by equity in his parents' California home, CNBC reported. Bankman-Fried will have to live in that house.

Second, he has to surrender his passport, news agency Reuters reported.

Third, he will be monitored electronically. He also needs to have regular mental health evaluation.

