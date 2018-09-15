App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frustration among youths due to unemployment leads to rape: Haryana BJP MLA

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the alleged rape of a 19-year-old topper by three men in Haryana

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the alleged rape of a 19-year-old topper by three men in Haryana, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA said on September 15 that such incidents take place because of “frustration” due to unemployment.

“Youth who are frustrated, unemployed… they commit such crime (rape) which is a very bad trend in the society,” ANI quoted Premlata Singh, an MLA from Uchana Kalan, as saying. Singh was speaking to the media at an event.

“People who don’t see a future for themselves, they end up doing such bad things,” Singh added.

This is not the first time that Singh has made controversial remarks. Commenting on the Varnika Kundu stalking case in Chandigarh, where a city-based disc jockey was allegedly stalked by the son of a senior BJP leader, Singh had said stalking is an “everyday thing” and called the incident “jawani ka josh”.

“All these things keep happening. A man following a woman is a very common thing. Dozens of men follow women all the time,” Times Now quoted her as saying.

According to ANI, the condition of the 19-year-old, who is a former school topper, is stable and she is recovering from the trauma. A serving defence personnel has been identified as the main accused in the case.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 05:44 pm

