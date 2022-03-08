English
    From Women's Day, Mumbai Police's women personnel to get 8-hour shifts

    Women's Day 2022: The directive, issued with the aim of helping women personnel maintain a healthy work-home balance, will be in force in Mumbai till further orders, officials said.

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    Mumbai Police's women personnel will get eight-hour shifts from Tuesday, to coincide with International Women's Day, an order issued by Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said. The directive, issued with the aim of helping women personnel maintain a healthy work-home balance, will be in force in the metropolis till further orders, officials said on Monday.

    The directive, issued with the aim of helping women personnel maintain a healthy work-home balance, will be in force in the metropolis till further orders, officials said on Monday.

    Incidentally, Pandey, as acting police chief of the state, had introduced the 8-hour duty initiative in January this year. "As per the CP's order, there are two options for women personnel. In the first option, they will have to work in three shifts, which are 8 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 8 am. The second option has shift timings of 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am," an official said.

    The order said senior police inspectors must discuss the timings with women personnel and assign duty as per the two options. In case of any issue over the implementation of the initiative, the police officer can approach DCP (Operations), it mentioned.
    Tags: #2022 International Women's Day #mumbai #Mumbai police
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 11:32 am
