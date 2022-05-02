Frightening video from turbulence-hit SpiceJet plane. At least 12 passengers injured

A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal experienced severe turbulence due to bad weather before landing on Sunday. At least 12 passengers were injured.

A frightening video from the plane has emerged on social media, capturing panic among the passengers. It showed fallen cabin baggage and passengers’ belongings scattered on the plane’s floor.



News agency ANI tweeted photos of a passenger with a bandaged head.

"The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather," a traveller said. "Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence."

SpiceJet said it regretted and incident, adding that it was helping with the treatment of injured passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has begun investigating the incident, NDTV reported.