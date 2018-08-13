App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French historical theme park trains crows to collect litter

The birds are trained to spruce up the park and gather cigarette stubs or other small pieces of rubbish

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Six crows trained to pick up garbage items such as cigarette stubs will be put to work at a French historical theme park in the western Vendee region, according to a report by The Guardian.

"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean and nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment," said Nicolas de Villiers, President of Puy du Fou park.

According to de Villiers, Rooks, which is what all six birds are, can be "particularly intelligent" and "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play."

The crow family consists of Rooks, carrion crows, Jackdaws and Ravens.

The birds are trained to spruce up the park and gather cigarette stubs or other small pieces of rubbish. They are rewarded with a special box containing nuggets of bird food for each time they deposit garbage.

Apart from the crow family, researchers have discovered the Australian magpie to have the ability to understand the communication between other birds.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:49 pm

