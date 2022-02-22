English
    Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

    Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, "It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj.”

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
    Image: AFP

    Image: AFP

    On the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, tourists will get free entry to Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1.

    This exemption is given every year to commemorate the death anniversary of the Mughal emperor.

    Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, told PTI, "There will be free entry for the tourists at the Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs.”

    On 27 and 28th February, the tourists will be allowed from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset, Patel said.

    "We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all three days,” he added.

    Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said, "various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed during the Urs to commemorate Shah Jahan’s death anniversary.”

    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Shah Jahan #Taj Mahal
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 07:34 pm

