France welcomes listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UN

France on May 1 welcomed the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, saying the decision signalled the successful realisation of efforts to ban him. In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Pakistan-based JeM chief Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

"For many years now, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Mr Azhar, head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack last February," a spokesperson of France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

The official said, "This decision taken at the United Nations Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts."

France also said it remained mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism.

In application of its Monetary and Financial Code, France had adopted national sanctions against Azhar on March 15.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold" and asking for "more time to examine" the proposal.